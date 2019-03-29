MYCAP to host information sessions for employment training

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning- Youngstown Community Action Partnership has scheduled dates and time for information sessions on the organization’s employment skills and training program.

The sessions will be held at 1325 Fifth Ave. at MYCAP’s offices. The dates are as follows:

Monday, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

Thursday, 1 to 3 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

April 8, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

April 9, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

April 10, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

April 11, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

The information sessions outline the topics covered in the classes and explain participant expectations.

Individuals interested in attending the training must attend one of the informational sessions.

Participants should be 18 and older and bring documentation that shows 90 days of their household income and a photo ID.