Mothers, sons enjoy food and dancing

By JUSTIN DENNIS

jdennis@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools students and their mothers were dressed to the nines Friday night at East High School.

For some, the district’s Mother-Son Dance was their first school social. For Karen Hobard – in a dark-colored dress – it was her first school dance since her high-school prom in 1988.

But she said she felt honored her grandsons, 10-year-old Ryan Brown and 7-year-old Demetrius Lockett – in bright, periwinkle and cream-

orange dress shirts and matching ties – wanted to spend the night with her.

“They wanted to bring me out here because it’s a school event, and they wanted to come out and socialize with their peers and have a bit of fun,” she said. “I think it’s wonderful. … I think there should be more [parent dances] in the future.”

The free event was one way for the district to build parent, family and community engagement per the district’s strategic plan, said Linda Hoey, the district’s chief of family engagement.

“They remember events like this, and we can build relationships. We speak with them on a daily basis anyway. This is a good way of putting the face to the person,” she said.

She estimated more than 400 mothers showed up for the dance, which was moved from Chaney to East High after the success of the district’s Father-Daughter Dance earlier this month. Families first hit the dinner buffet line, then cookie table, then the gymnasium, where DJ Kickdrum was “pumping music,” she said.

The district works with a lot of single mothers for whom the Friday dance is a good opportunity for one-on-one time with their kids, said Hoey, who also raised her four children alone.

“You feel guilty because you’re going out working, you’re providing. It’s almost like you don’t have enough quality time with your children, especially if you have two or more,” she said. “This is an opportunity for parents to have a special bonding moment, even, with their children.

“You see our parents – they’re much involved with their kids. They want to take every opportunity to get that quality time with them.”

Neshayla Council’s white dress with black snakeskin trim matched her 4-year-old son Kylan Miller’s suit, stitched by the boy’s “jack-of-all-trades” grandmother, she said. His aviator sunglasses and shimmering black patent leather shoes were an extra dash of cool.

“I think it’s amazing,” Council said. “I love that they’re doing things in Youngstown and having opportunities for kids to get out and enjoy things with their parents.”

Across the cafeteria, Demetrius couldn’t help but groove when his jam came on – “Lucid Dreams” by Juice WRLD. He wasn’t too shy to say he’d dance with his grandmother, Hobard. Demetrius’ brother, Ryan, said he was just looking forward to spending time with his brother and grandmother.

“Because she takes care of me,” he said, as Hobard’s smile grew from ear to ear.