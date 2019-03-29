Medical marijuana dispensary opens next week in Warren

WARREN — The first medical marijuana dispensary in Mahoning and Trumbull counties will open April 5 when gLeaf Medical Cannabis begins operations at 2932 Youngstown Road.

A.J. Caraballo, pharmacist and general manager of the facility, said he and his staff are “excited to finally get patients” after making it through the state certification process and renovations to their building, which is across from the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

“This is something I truly believe in and will provide relief to a lot of patients,” Caraballo said today.

He said his goal is to “provide the legitimacy this treatment deserves.”

He will be providing a tour to the news media early the first morning of operation, but he said to expect it to look much like a doctor’s office.

After the patient enters the main door, he or she will present their medical marijuana identification card and a second form of identification.

