mahoning county Indictments

A county grand jury handed up indictments Thursday against these people on these charges:

Keontae Thomas, 20, Alameda Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Gerald R. Baytos, 52, North Hazelwood Avenue, domestic violence.

Gayla Jackson, 49, Kreiler Lane, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Michael Hill, 35, Mistletoe Avenue, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

James Bethea, 42, Carroll Street, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Kaleisha White, 36, West Judson Avenue, and Maurice Brooks, 32, Compton Lane, aggravated possession of drugs.

Eddie Smallwood, 42, South Leavitt Road, Leavittsburg, and Shirley Brown, 31, Mansfield, two counts of receiving stolen property.

Jacob Wiley, 37, c/o Mahoning County jail, failure to provide notice change of address.

Lisha Roberts, 51, Gypsy Lane, receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Anietra Frost, 21, Elm Street, two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs.

Richard Garcia, 30, Coitsville Road; Christopher Hill, 36, c/o Mahoning County jail; and Jazmyne McDowell, 22, c/o Mahoning County jail, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roger L. Dewitt, 44, Market Street, North Lima, burglary and possessing criminal tools.

Robert Richard Houser, 55, Aliquippa, Pa., improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts