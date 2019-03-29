GM’s Opening Day display in Detroit draws Ryan’s ire

COLUMBUS

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-13th, of Howland, criticized General Motors on Thursday for showcasing a foreign-made car at the Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day at Comerica Park.

The vehicle displayed was a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer RS.

“In the wake of GM closing five plants across the country, it’s a slap in the face for American workers to showcase foreign-made cars alongside America’s pastime. It’s not enough that thousands of families lost their livelihood or were forced to move away from their communities, but now they must watch as a foreign-made car is propped up in Motor City of all places. This tone-deaf display is an insult to their tireless work and dedication to this company. GM should know and do better,” Ryan said.

Austinwoods to cut ribbon on Woodlands

AUSTINTOWN

A ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the opening of the expansion of Woodlands at Austinwoods Healthcare Center will be at 9 a.m. today. The event will be at 4780 Kirk Road.

The new assisted-living facility includes 24 private suites with private bathrooms and kitchenettes.

Howard Hanna to show properties in Stonebridge area

CANFIELD

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services will have a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. today for the grand opening of its properties in the Stonebridge Neighborhoods.

Tours of four properties – 241 Saybrook Drive, 40 Saybrook, 7515 Orchard Park and 7015 Barrington Drive – will be available between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Staff/wire reports