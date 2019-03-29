GM’s Opening Day display in Detroit draws Ryan’s ire


March 29, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

GM’s Opening Day display in Detroit draws Ryan’s ire

COLUMBUS

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-13th, of Howland, criticized General Motors on Thursday for showcasing a foreign-made car at the Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day at Comerica Park.

The vehicle displayed was a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer RS.

“In the wake of GM closing five plants across the country, it’s a slap in the face for American workers to showcase foreign-made cars alongside America’s pastime. It’s not enough that thousands of families lost their livelihood or were forced to move away from their communities, but now they must watch as a foreign-made car is propped up in Motor City of all places. This tone-deaf display is an insult to their tireless work and dedication to this company. GM should know and do better,” Ryan said.

Austinwoods to cut ribbon on Woodlands

AUSTINTOWN

A ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the opening of the expansion of Woodlands at Austinwoods Healthcare Center will be at 9 a.m. today. The event will be at 4780 Kirk Road.

The new assisted-living facility includes 24 private suites with private bathrooms and kitchenettes.

Howard Hanna to show properties in Stonebridge area

CANFIELD

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services will have a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. today for the grand opening of its properties in the Stonebridge Neighborhoods.

Tours of four properties – 241 Saybrook Drive, 40 Saybrook, 7515 Orchard Park and 7015 Barrington Drive – will be available between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Staff/wire reports

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$298000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$675000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$575000