canfield Man accused of slinging knife at pregnant girlfriend

Staff report

CANFIELD

A Canfield man is accused of slinging a hunting knife toward his girlfriend, who is 34 weeks pregnant with his child.

Nicholas C. Scharringhausen, 19, of Catawba Drive, is in the Mahoning County jail on a felony count of domestic violence and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and criminal damaging.

A Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office report states deputies responded to his Catawba Drive apartment Wednesday evening on reports that Scharringhausen and his 18-year-old girlfriend were physically fighting outside the home.

The two had broken up the night prior, and the woman met with Scharringhausen to retrieve her phone, which Scharringhausen threw to the ground, the report states.

He then threw a 6- to 8-inch hunting knife the woman bought him for Christmas at her vehicle, bouncing it off the roof, the report states.

Scharringhausen was defiant with deputies, who had to “hog tie” him and fit him with a spit mask to keep him from striking his head on “anything and everything” and “spitting everywhere,” according to a report.

Deputies did not recover the knife, the report states.

Scharringhausen is set for arraignment this morning in the county area court in Canfield.