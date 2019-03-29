UPDATE | Auburn blasts No. 1 seed UNC, 97-80
The Auburn University Tigers blasted No. 1 seed North Carolina 97-80 in the Midwest Regional semifinal.
8:34 p.m.
Associated Press
Auburn scored the final six points of the first half to take a 41-39 lead over top-seeded North Carolina into the locker room in the first Midwest Region semifinal.
There were five lead changes in the up-and-down first half. The last of them came at the buzzer, when J'Von McCormick went the length of the floor and got a finger-roll to go.
The Tigers have already hoisted up 19 3-pointers – the school record for an NCAA Tournament game is 32. The Tar Heels are firing away, too, going 5 of 15 from beyond the arc.
It's the second time in three games that UNC has trailed at halftime in the tournament.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.