UPDATE | Auburn blasts No. 1 seed UNC, 97-80

The Auburn University Tigers blasted No. 1 seed North Carolina 97-80 in the Midwest Regional semifinal.

8:34 p.m.

Associated Press

Auburn scored the final six points of the first half to take a 41-39 lead over top-seeded North Carolina into the locker room in the first Midwest Region semifinal.

There were five lead changes in the up-and-down first half. The last of them came at the buzzer, when J'Von McCormick went the length of the floor and got a finger-roll to go.

The Tigers have already hoisted up 19 3-pointers – the school record for an NCAA Tournament game is 32. The Tar Heels are firing away, too, going 5 of 15 from beyond the arc.

It's the second time in three games that UNC has trailed at halftime in the tournament.