Youngstown man dead in vacant house could be No. 6 homicide

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are investigating the death of a man found in a vacant house about 11 p.m. Wednesday as a homicide.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said the body was found in a home in the 700 block of Willow Street by officers who were on the street on another call.

The officers checked the house and found the body.

Blackburn said the man had trauma but he did not want to say what kind.

If the death is ruled a homicide it would be the sixth in the city this year. In 2018 Youngstown had 26 homicides.