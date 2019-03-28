Two East football players sign with Hocking College

YOUNGSTOWN

Two more East High School gridiron greats plan to continue to play football while pursuing higher education.

At 1 p.m. Friday, a representative from Hocking College in Nelsonville, in southern Ohio, will be at East High School to welcome Jarail Jenkins and Terrance Yeboah into that college’s family.



Jarail, a 5-foot-10-inch standout defensive linebacker, won the Pixley Hit of the Week four times his senior year.

Terrance, aka "Congo," is a 6-foot-2-inch anchor for both the offensive and defensive lines.

Both men join a relatively young football program. Football -- and the athletic department -- began at Hocking College in 2015. Since that time, about 30 Hocking College Hawks have moved onto four-year colleges to continue their education and their football careers.

Hocking College football is an independent team in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

The signing ceremony will be in the East High Auditorium. East is at 474 Bennington Ave.