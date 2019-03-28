‘Them That Follow’ screenings at film fest

CLEVELAND

“Them That Follow,” the film shot in the Mahoning Valley in 2017, will be screened at the Cleveland International Film Festival, at Tower City Cinemas, downtown, today at 8:25 p.m. and Saturday at 4:45 p.m. Tickets are $16 and can be purchased in advance at clevelandfilm.org.

The film, directed by Britt Poulton and Dan Madison Savage, is a tense drama set in an isolated Appalachian community where a fundamentalist church practices snake handling.