Ohio congressional delegation urges Camp Garfield be selected for interceptor site

Staff report

RAVENNA

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan joined the Ohio congressional delegation in urging acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan to select Camp Garfield, formerly Camp Ravenna, as the third Continental United States Interceptor Site to protect the East Coast of from ballistic missile attack.

“Camp Garfield’s location, infrastructure, and local workforce make it the perfect location to build the East Coast Missile Defense Site,” Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said Wednesday.

“I have full confidence in our ability, experience, and readiness to take on this critical national security endeavor. I will continue to fight to ensure this important national defense project is located in Northeast Ohio,” he said.

Ryan said Camp Garfield is a prime location for the missile defense system from a tactical standpoint with access to a skilled workforce, a strong transportation system including highways, ports and rail, and a robust state National Guard that possesses one of the most experienced forces of air defenders in the branch.

If selected, the project would create 2,300 construction jobs and once operational it would directly employ 850 with an additional 340 indirect workers.