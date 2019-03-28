Robert DeLong will headline Federal Frenzy

YOUNGSTOWN

Federal Frenzy, the annual music and arts festival in the downtown area, will take place from 2 to 11 p.m. April 27, with headliner Robert DeLong. The festival is presented by Penguin Productions of Youngstown State University. Admission is free.

West Federal Street will be closed to vehicular traffic between Hazel Street and Wick Avenue, and outdoor stages will set up between Phelps Street and Wick Avenue and in the water department parking lot.

About a dozen bands will also perform inside bars in the area, which also includes artists, and food and beer vendors.

The Los Angeles-based DeLong is a dance-pop one-man band. His current album is “In the Cards.”