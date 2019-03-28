Ramp closing Monday

YOUNGSTOWN

Beginning Monday, the state Route 711 ramp to Interstate 680 south will be closed until September for a bridge-replacement project.The Ohio Department of Transportation said the closure is part of a $9.7 million project to replace 12 bridges on the interstate between state Route 711 and U.S. Route 224.Motorists can detour on Gypsy Lane to U.S. Route 422, to state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue), to I-680.Traffic traveling the two lanes of I-680 northbound from Route 711 to Belle Vista Avenue will be split, with one lane crossed over into the I-680 southbound lanes, ODOT says.The overall project is expected to be completed by July 2021.

State of city address

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, in partnership with the City Club of the Mahoning Valley, will deliver his State of the City address today at the Ford Family Recital Hall in the DeYor Performing Arts Center, 260 W. Federal St.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with Brown starting his speech at 5:15 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

Dryer catches fire

YOUNGSTOWN

Firefighters say a dryer was responsible for a small fire shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday at a 716 Park Ave. home on the North Side. No one was injured. A damage estimate was not available at press time Wednesday night.

YNDC receives impact award

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. won a Dominion Community Impact Award for its work along Glenwood Avenue on the city’s South Side. YNDC was one of 14 organizations throughout Northeast Ohio selected for an award Tuesday. Clean Up Glenwood Avenue is an ongoing effort to stabilize and revitalize Glenwood Avenue. Over the past year, YNDC has completed multiple projects along Glenwood Avenue including: rehabilitating a four-unit apartment complex and multiple single-family homes, cleaning and greening vacant lots, planting 145 trees, adding LED spotlights to enhance safety at Glenwood Community Park, and reactivating one of the largest underused commercial buildings on the corridor.

Man pleads not guilty to traffic charges

WARREN

Billy Ray Lyons, 19, of Flower Street Northwest, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Warren Municipal Court to charges of reckless operation, driving without a license, resisting arrest, menacing and disorderly conduct after being arrested Tuesday, accused of driving a four-wheeler on the street. He was released Tuesday evening after posting bond.

Police said they stopped Lyons and another person at 3:03 p.m. for driving four-wheelers recklessly on the street. Lyons was yelling profanities at police while they waited for a tow truck to take the vehicles away.

Later Lyons yelled that officers “better watch out if we go to his residence because his uncle has a [carrying concealed weapons license] and it’s private property.” He pulled away as officers took him into custody.

There was no mention of charges being filed against the other rider.

‘Go Baby Go’ workshop

CANFIELD

A small fleet of cars for 16 local children will be built at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. It’s all part of the fourth annual “Go Baby Go” workshop.

“Go Baby Go” provides modified, ride-on cars for young children, age 1 to 5, who have mobility impairments. Each car is custom built for the child’s needs, helps promote mobility and also allows the child to have fun. The cars are specially modified to accommodate physical disabilities including cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and spina bifida.

Volunteers will help equip cars for local families. The Magic of Michael Foundation is making this year’s build possible. Volunteers for the build include electricians, occupational therapists, physical therapists and teachers. Students in Walter Barber’s engineering class at MCCTC are also volunteering their time, as are YSU physical-therapy students.

Clerk says she was slapped over pop

YOUNGSTOWN

A clerk at a 3120 Market St. market told police about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday that someone slapped her in the face and hit her with a basket because she refused to give her a can of pop before she paid 75 cents for it.

The clerk at Southside Mart said the customer first came through the drive through and became upset that she did not get her drink until she paid for it. The two argued then the customer came inside and slapped the clerk and hit her with the basket.

The clerk went outside to get the customer’s license plate number, and the customer swerved in the parking lot to try and run her over, reports said. Reports said the clerk had no visible injuries.

YNDC marks 100th home renovation

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. celebrated the renovation of the group’s 100th home renovation Wednesday morning. The 100th property is at 4202 Rush Blvd. on the city’s South Side. Thus far, the YNDC has produced 106 units of move-in ready housing in the city.

Niles panel to meet

NILES

The first meeting of the newly appointed Financial Planning and Supervision to oversee Niles City Schools’ recovery from fiscal emergency has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at the board of education offices on North Rhodes Avenue. The Ohio Department of Education released the names of the five commission members Wednesday: Giovanne Merlo, Niles city auditor; Robert Swauger, former Niles city treasurer; the Rev. John-Michael Lavelle of Mount Carmel Church, Niles; Robert Foss, ODE fiscal consultant; and Barbara Mattei-Smith, chief financial officer, Ohio Department of Budget and Management. The state auditor declared the school district in fiscal emergency Feb. 26 due to mounting projected deficits. State law requires the district to produce a financial recovery plan within 120 days of Monday’s meeting.

Dorothy Day House roundtable

YOUNGSTOWN

The Dorothy Day House, 620 Belmont Ave., will host the roundtable discussion “Our American Heritage: How Our Past Enlightens Our Present,” by Rev. John Jerak, at 7 p.m. today. For information, call 330-743-1109.