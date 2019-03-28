POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Girard and Liberty:

GIRARD

March 22

Drugs: Officers answered a call regarding a man passed out in a vehicle on Main Street before charging Dominic Morgan of Trumbull Avenue, Girard, with drug abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia. Morgan, 27, had one small bag each of suspected crack cocaine and suspected raw marijuana, along with two pipes for drug use, a digital scale and a cigarette box with three Suboxone strips and pills, police alleged.

Harassment: An East Liberty Street man said he received a profanity-laced and harassing call.

March 23

Arrest: Abbey M. Regula, 21, of East Broadway Avenue, Girard, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after authorities had pulled her over on North State Street and said she registered a 0.169 blood-alcohol content, more than double Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit.

Arrest: Officers in the 1000 block of South State Street pulled over then charged Justin A. McIntosh, 31, of North Davis Street, Girard, with three counts of falsification and one of possessing drug paraphernalia after alleging he had four syringes as well as a spoon with burn marks and drug residue. McIntosh, who also was wanted on one warrant each from Liberty and Niles, lied about his name and used a hat to disguise himself, a report showed.

March 24

Arrest: After stopping his car on U.S. Route 422, police charged Joshua Profanchik, 39, with operating a vehicle impaired. Profanchik, of West State Street, Niles, registered a 0.102 blood-alcohol content, a report indicated.

Assault: While responding to a fight at a Route 422 fast-food restaurant, authorities filed a simple-assault charge against Brian A. Mazzella of Shady Lane, Girard, after a man inside the business alleged Mazzella, 47, had struck him, leaving swelling and bruising near his left eye, during an argument in which Mazzella accused the victim of selling drugs to his girlfriend.

Citations: While handling a fight in Tod Park near Trumbull Avenue, police issued citations charging two girls, 14 and 15, and three boys, one age 16 and two age 17, with disorderly conduct. A witness alleged four of the teens next to a vehicle were causing a disturbance, partly by yelling at and trying to get a fifth person to fight them.

Trespassing: An East Kline Street man told officers a suspicious man accompanied by a girl and a dog walked up his driveway, but left without incident when told to.

Drugs: After seeing a loose dog in the 100 block of Mosier Road, authorities in the area cited James W. Boyce, 24, of Peach Lane Southwest, Warren, and April E. Mohn, 29, of Trumbull Avenue, Girard, after alleging having found a bag containing 5 grams of suspected marijuana, a device commonly used to grind marijuana and a suspected marijuana pipe.

Trespassing: A woman reported juveniles were continually ringing the doorbell to her South Market Street residence and running away.

March 25

Summons: While dealing with a neighbor dispute in the 500 block of West Liberty Street, officers charged Alma M. Frohman, 54, of West Liberty, Girard, with disorderly conduct after saying she screamed at them and failed to desist.

Aggravated menacing: Police responded to a report of a man with a knife who was trying to forcibly enter a residence in the 200 block of East Liberty Street, though a search of the man revealed no weapon, a report said.

Burglary: To an apartment in the 30 block of Church Hill Road, possibly through a rear window. A set of headphones, a 56-inch flat-screen TV and a Sony PlayStation 3 game console were missing.

March 26

Arrest: A traffic stop on East Liberty Street resulted in Alicia M. Gibson’s arrest. Gibson, no age listed, of Rose Avenue, Girard, was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.

LIBERTY

March 20

Theft: A Monticello Boulevard woman alleged her roommate whom she had evicted took a bedroom set from the accuser.

Arrest: Officers were sent to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to take custody of Cain A. Macgregor, 30, of Ohio Avenue, Girard, who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

March 22

Fraud: A Eustis, Fla., man found out someone without authorization had opened an account, borrowed money in his name and deposited the funds at a Belmont Avenue bank.

Extortion: A Will-o-Wood Drive man told authorities a woman sent him a text message asking for $1,000 or she would send unflattering pictures of him and an accompanying text message to his wife.

March 23

Arrest: Justin A. McIntosh, 30, of North Davis Street, Girard, was taken into custody on a city warrant.

Arrest: The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department relinquished custody of Christopher A. Pope, 28, to Liberty police. Pope, of Oneta Street, Youngstown, was wanted on a Trumbull County warrant.

Auto theft: An Arbor Circle woman alleged her granddaughter took her 2017 Buick Envision without authorization.

Arrest: Police in the 3300 block of Belmont Avenue arrested Albert J. Stefek, no age given, of East Wood Street, Youngstown, who was wanted on an Ohio Adult Parole Authority warrant.

March 24

Threats: A manager with a state Route 193 mobile-home park reported a resident, apparently upset about people speeding through the area, said he had a firearm and insinuated he may use it to address the issue. The man admitted to police he owned a gun but said he had no intention of harming anyone, a report showed.

March 25

Identity theft: A Timbercrest Drive woman discovered her online account that contains personal information had been hacked, and that she was locked out of it.

March 26

Arrest: Girard police handed Kristian A. Coons, 24, to township authorities. Coons, of Tomilu Drive, Girard, was wanted on a warrant.

Fraud: An Oriel-Rodgers Road woman noticed fraudulent charges had been made against her credit-union account.

Possible weapon: Authorities responded to a disturbance in the 3500 block of Staunton Road, where a woman who was arguing with her child’s father claimed a gun had been pulled on her, though police said they found no firearm.