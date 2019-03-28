PIA Youngstown Campus remains closed today

VIENNA TOWNSHIP — The PIA Youngstown Campus at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport will remain closed today as an investigation into an accident Wednesday that injured two PIA students continues.

“PIA is committed to a safe learning environment for all students and staff. Today’s incident reinforces the crucial importance of this mission,” President and CEO Suzanne Markle said.

“We will be conducting a full investigation into what happened [Wednesday] and will be cooperating fully with all appropriate authorities.”

She said the campus closed Wednesday afternoon and will be close again today “in order that these activities may continue without interruption or delay.”

She added, “The students involved and their families are in our hearts as we wait for more information to become available.”

One student suffered a head injury and the other suffered an arm injury while training on an aircraft engine on a stand in the PIA hangar. The school trains aviation mechanics. The injuries came from the engine’s propeller after the engine started accidentally, Vienna Police Chief Bob Ludt said.

The two young men were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment. Markle said she could not comment on the extent of the injuries.