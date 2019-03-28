Ohio Senate passes Rulli bill to improve school facilities

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Senate passed legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Michael Rulli, that will invest an additional $100 million in general obligation bonds through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission for the renovation and construction of school buildings.

“By approving this funding we are allowing the good work that is being done for our schools and students to continue without delay,” said Rulli of Salem, R-33rd, on Wednesday.

The bill would allow the commission to move up the equity list and help more schools now, rather than waiting for the additional funding that it would receive in the next capital bill. Priority for the renovations is given to lower-wealth districts.

If the bill is passed by the Ohio House and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine, it would bring the total authorization for school facility renovations to $700 million for the capital biennium.