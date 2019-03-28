Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

City Machine Technologies Inc., 773 W. Rayen Ave., has established National Skilled Trades Day to increase awareness about the benefits of skilled-trades jobs in the United States and to celebrate skilled-trades workers.

National Skilled Trades Day will be observed on the first Wednesday in May annually, as proclaimed by the Registrar at National Day Calendar. The inaugural National Skilled Trades Day will be celebrated May 1.

CMT has established National Skilled Trades Day to help celebrate those who are employed as skilled-trades workers, inform the community about the benefits of skilled-trades jobs and encourage those who are considering entering trade schools or trade jobs.

Skilled-trades jobs vary from mechanics to machinists, electricians to construction workers, welders to bakers, and hairstylists to respiratory therapists.

CMT will celebrate in a variety of ways, including catering lunches for its associates and working to raise awareness about the benefits of skilled trades jobs in their community. This will include welcoming students from a local career and technical center’s machining program in for a tour of the CMT facility.

For information about National Skilled Trades Day, visitcmtcompanies.com/national-skilled-trades-day or contact Claudia Kovach at claudia@cmtcompanies.com.