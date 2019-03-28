Mumps outbreak prompts shots at Temple University

PHILADELPHIA

Over 2,000 students and staffers at Temple University took advantage of free vaccine booster shots Wednesday as the number of mumps cases at the school topped 100.

Philadelphia health officials said 2,285 people were given shots during the first of two clinics offering the MMR vaccine. The number of confirmed and probable mumps cases at the university has reached 106 as of Wednesday, according to the city health department.

The MMR vaccine, for measles, mumps and rubella, will be made available to all Temple students, faculty and staff again Friday.

US stocks stumble, erasing some of the prior day’s gains

Technology and health care companies drove a broad slide in U.S. stocks Wednesday, erasing some of the market’s solid gains from a day earlier.

The sell-off put the Dow Jones Industrial Average on track to end the month with a loss and marked the second drop for the benchmark S&P 500 index this week.

While U.S. stocks remain on track to finish the quarter with solid gains, investors remain anxious over the slowing global economy and worrisome signals coming from the bond market.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note continued to decline Wednesday, dropping to 2.38 percent from 2.41 percent late Tuesday. That remained below the yield on the three-month Treasury bill. When that kind of “inversion” in bond yields occurs, economists fear it may signal a recession within the coming year.

Tlingit Code Talkers praised for secret WWII work

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Army veteran Richard Bean Sr. died without anyone knowing that he and four other long-deceased Alaska Natives had used their Tlingit language to outsmart the Japanese during World War II.

Now, they are finally being hailed in their home state for their lifesaving efforts as servicemen.

Earlier this month, legislators passed a formal citation honoring the Tlingit Code Talkers. State flags were flown at half-staff and later presented to the men’s families.

Bean and the others had been forbidden to speak Tlingit as schoolchildren in their southeast Alaska villages. Later, they used it to provide the military with unbreakable codes, as did their more well-known peers, Navajo Code Talkers.

The language of the Alaska Natives had been suppressed by missionaries and teachers trying to “civilize” them, said Rosita Worl, president of the Sealaska Heritage Institute. The Juneau nonprofit works to preserve and enhance the cultures of southeast Alaska’s Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian tribes.

Associated Press

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,27.910.39

Aqua America, .20 37.40‚àí0.12

Avalon Holdings,2.49‚àí0.04

Chemical Bank, .2840.370.44

Community Health Sys, .213.90‚àí0.22

Cortland Bancorp, .1124.050.050

Farmers Nat., .0713.980.14

First Energy, .36 41.72‚àí0.28

Fifth/Third, .1624.95‚àí0.03

First Niles Financial, .059.000.00

FNB Corp., .1210.630.08

General Motors, .3836.61‚àí0.26

General Electric, .129.96‚àí0.14

Huntington Bank, .11 12.610.04

JP Morgan Chase, .5699.58‚àí0.34

Key Corp, .1115.37‚àí0.04

Macy’s, .38 24.330.40

Parker Hannifin, .76166.601.23

PNC, .75121.27‚àí0.19

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88181.11‚àí0.13

Stoneridge 27.860.07

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.29‚àí0.02

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.