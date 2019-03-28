Governor: 11-cent deal reached with Ohio House on gas tax

COLUMBUS (AP) — The office of Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says the state gas tax would rise by 11 cents on a deal reached with the speaker of the Ohio House on the state transportation budget.

DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney said today the deal also calls for a 20-cents per gallon increase for diesel fuel.

The Senate has proposed a six-cents-per gallon increase. DeWine originally sought an 18-cents per gallon increase.

DeWine says he hopes the Senate will also agree to the deal. A joint Senate-House committee will meet to iron out differences between plans.

DeWine said the deal will enable the Ohio Transportation Department to “improve and maintain” safer roads and bridges across Ohio