Eastgate annual meeting focuses on opportunity

YOUNGSTOWN

More than 300 public officials and others working to revitalize the region attended Eastgate Regional Council of Governments’ annual meeting this morning at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Jim Kinnick, Eastgate executive director, said this year’s summit focused on opportunity in the region. He cited more than $75 million in projects committed to the area in 2018, including the autonomous vehicle corridor which received $10.8 million in federal BUILD grant funding, restoration and dam removal work along the Mahoning River, the state Route 46 and 82 interchange project and others.

The meeting featured speakers Tim Mayle, director of the Findlay-Hancock Economic Development, in an area recognized as the No. 1 “micropolitan” in the country based on capital investment and new construction and jobs within the last five years, and Jason Kenyon, municipal services manager for a Flint, Mich. firm that worked to revitalize the Flint River in the wake of the city’s water crisis.

“There is a recipe for success,” Kinnick said. “It really starts with focusing on quality of life issues, involving young people in the decision-making process in an effort to retian young people and grow your city.

“The focus was on community leaders and business leaders. We need to involve everybody and get a unified message to our region.”