EGCC names building after former Chamber CEO

By Amanda Tonoli

Eastern Gateway Community College’s main building has a new name – Thomas Humphries Hall.

At a ceremony Wednesday, EGCC officials renamed its building at 101 E. Federal St., for Humphries, former president and CEO of Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

Arthur Daly, EGCC vice president, said the building bears Humphries’ name because he was instrumental in developing the community college in the Mahoning Valley.

Humphries said he’s humbled by the recognition.

“I’m honored for them [EGCC officials] to consider me and follow through in actually naming it [the building],” he said, adding he’s spent a lot of years promoting education in the Valley. It is his passion. “All I wanted was outcome, not recognition, but to have that recognition is very humbling,” Humphries said.

Daly said Wednesday’s event was a great celebration of the college and of Humphries.

“Mr. Humphries has dedicated himself to education and to this Valley,” Daly said. “He was instrumental in starting the communication about having a community college in downtown Youngstown.”

Jim Tressel, Youngstown State University president, agreed.

“Tom Humphries has been such an unbelievable ambassador for our region for education,” he said. “It’s his passion. He was a large part of us getting Eastern Gateway into our community. It’s fitting. It’s an exciting day.”

The former Harshman building, 101 E. Boardman St., will become the community college’s Health Workforce Building.

The Western Reserve Port Authority’s economic-development arm, the Northeast Ohio Development and Finance Authority, acquired and renovated the building. Its second floor will become Eastern Gateway’s administrative offices.