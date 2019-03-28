Congress could get Mueller report in April, Graham says

Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Attorney General William Barr has told the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee that he’s combing through special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, removing classified and other information in hopes of releasing it to Congress in April.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he had dinner the previous evening with Barr, who said he is willing to testify before Graham’s committee after he sends the report to Congress. Justice Department officials said Tuesday that more information could be released in “weeks, not months.”

Democrats, meanwhile, frowned at the waiting game. Rep. Elijah Cummings, one of six committee chairmen who have demanded the full report by Tuesday, said much about the path forward depends on whether the report backs up Barr’s conclusion that Mueller found no evidence that Trump colluded with the Russians to influence the 2016 elections. By Barr’s account, Mueller made no finding on whether the president obstructed justice, a question now in Congress’ hands.

“The president has now an opportunity for weeks, it sounds like, to do these victory laps,” while Democrats wait on key decisions about investigating the administration, Cummings said.

Challenges lie ahead for both the Republicans and the Democrats who hope to deny Trump re-election next year. Both parties are readjusting their aims and strategies in the post-probe landscape, pivoting to health care and other issues.