UPDATE | Boardman High youth, 17, accused of having gun on bus

BOARDMAN

A Boardman High School student was arrested Wednesday after police said he brought a gun to school.

According to police reports, a student on the bus ride home with Kamar McCord, 17, told police that McCord showed the gun to another student and said, “They wouldn’t find [the gun] unless they had a drug dog. I’ll shoot up the bus.”

Police located McCord at the public library on Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard. When searching McCord’s backpack at his home, they discovered a pistol inside.

McCord was arrested on charges of possession of a defaced firearm and illegal possession of a a deadly weapon in a school safety zone.

A news release from Boardman Local Schools states a suspension and expulsion is pending, and that the teen is in the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.

"This situation is very unfortunate, but what I'm encouraged by, is we teach kids when they see something, say something," said schools Superintendent Tim Saxton. "Safety is about many things, but most importantly depends on people. I applaud our students of Boardman HIgh School for their courage to speak up and report and ensuring the safety of students and staff at Boardman. "