Agenda Friday

Mill Creek MetroParks, development standing committee, 3 p.m., classroom A, MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, building and sites committee meeting, 3 p.m., meeting room, main library, 305 Wick Ave., Youngstown.

AGENDA runs daily. Items should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.