Trumbull commissioners limit vacation payouts for non-union workers

WARREN

The Trumbull County commissioners today set a three-week limit on the amount of vacation time that non-union county employees can cash in at the end of this year. The program costs the county $1.2 million to $1.4 million per year.

The new limit will affect about 45 employees and is estimated to reduce those costs by about $96,000 this year, said Richard Jackson, county human resources director. The reason for making changes is to save money.

The commissioners said recently they and Auditor Adrian Biviano agree that the policy needed to be changed. Biviano has been on sick leave for several weeks and unavailable to talk about it.

The commissioners have said they want changes to the policy to be discussed during the next contract negotiations with the county's union employees.