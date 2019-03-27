Three-vehicle mishap snarls Route 11 northbound

VIENNA

A three-vehicle mishap this morning is backing up traffic on state Route 11 northbound as fire and rescue services from surrounding townships respond to the scene. It appeared that one vehicle's front end was severely damaged and the other two vehicles were in the median. The scene is in the stretch between the Tibbetts Wick Road and state Route 82 exits.

Traffic was backed up nearly to Tibbetts-Wick Road. Drivers may wish to detour around the area.

