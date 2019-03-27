POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

March 21

Animal complaint: Officers answered a complaint about a barking dog in the 6700 block of Shawbutte Street.

Theft: A township woman reported a $400 iPad stolen.

Criminal damaging: A man discovered damage to a storm door to his Poland home. The repair estimate was $500.

March 23

Drugs: Authorities reportedly found a bag with 34 grams of suspected marijuana, as well as pill thought to be a controlled substance, after having pulled over a vehicle on state Route 170 near Dobbins Road.

Drugs: A traffic stop on Clingan Road led to the seizure of two bags of suspected marijuana. An investigation was pending.

March 24

Assault: A man and a woman from Austintown, along with a township man, reported having been assaulted in the 5100 block of Youngstown-Poland Road, though none of the victims appeared to have been seriously injured.

March 25

Drugs: Police reported having found suspected marijuana and a suspected marijuana pipe at a residence in the 2300 block of Renwick Drive.

BOARDMAN

March 21

Drugs: Police took Jerry F. Lord, 22, into custody at his place of employment at a South Avenue restaurant. Lord, who listed Youngstown addresses on Viall Road and Potomac Avenue, was wanted on Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department felony warrants charging him with trafficking in marijuana.

Forgery: Authorities got word that a woman had presented a forged check at Checksmart, 112 Boardman-Poland Road, that she was trying to cash for $2,470.

Theft: A Carter Circle man noticed a small sum of change missing from his car, and that contents from the glove compartment had been strewn about.

Theft: A man in his 60s reportedly stole 13 bags of mulch from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Theft: Martha J. Drozdik of Butler Avenue, Youngstown, faced a theft charge after police alleged Drozdik, 67, had stolen $226 worth of clothing from the JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall.

Stolen property: A Centervale Avenue man reportedly tracked a cellphone that had been stolen from him to a Doral Drive big-box store.

Theft/drugs: Jermaine E. Young, 26, was charged with stealing from Walmart $149 worth of property that included a floodlight, a USB adaptor and a BB gun. Young, of Sixth Street, Struthers, also was cited on a charge of having 1 gram of suspected marijuana in his pocket.

Theft: A Glenwood Avenue man alleged his nephew had removed $500 from his wallet.

Stolen property: Ross D. Deweese, 28, of Furnace Street, Mineral Ridge, was taken into custody at Boardman Area Court on a receiving-stolen-property charge, related to an incident Jan. 2 in which a Grover Drive man discovered a cellphone and a Bluetooth speaker missing from his vehicle.

March 22

Drugs/weapon: A traffic stop on Brookwood Road led to the arrest of Michael A. Crow, 27, of Stanton Avenue, Liberty, on two felony drug-abuse counts, one felony count each of obstructing official business and carrying a concealed weapon and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. Crow reached into his pocket after having admitted he had a knife, then began to struggle with officers, at which point one of them found near his waistband a handgun with 13 rounds in the magazine; in addition, a bag was in the car that contained a substance he admitted was methamphetamine, a report indicated.

Theft: Youngstown police in the 3700 block of Market Street transferred custody of Marcus R. Pearson, 30, to Boardman authorities. Pearson, of Lincoln Avenue, Niles, was wanted on theft warrants, related to shoplifting situations in mid-January in which coats were stolen from T.J. Maxx & More, 717 Boardman-Poland Road, and Burlington Coats, 529 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Trespassing: Officers received a complaint about a man asking customers for money at a South Avenue bank before filing a criminal-trespassing charge against James E. Allen, 38, of West Judson Avenue, Youngstown. Allen was at the bank in violation of a Jan. 18 trespassing warning to stay off the property, a report showed.

Theft: Jamal M. Moody, 24, of Crandall Avenue, Youngstown, was charged, accused of stealing a $20 pair of men’s pants and a bottle of transmission fluid from Walmart.

Criminal damaging: A worker for Krakatoa Tropical Food & Spirits, 7323 South Ave., alleged a customer had punched several holes in a wall, which did about $100 in drywall damage.

Domestic violence: Officers were sent to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to pick up Lachelle P. Cantrell, 35, of Funston Drive, Youngstown, who was wanted on domestic-violence and endangering-children charges, related to a March 11 situation at a Market Street motel, where her juvenile son alleged an intoxicated Cantrell grabbed him several times around the neck and arms before he broke free and called police.

Drugs: A housekeeper for Days Inn, 7393 South Ave., reported having found drug-related items in a room she was cleaning.

Misuse of a credit card: A Tam-o-Shanter Drive couple found out that about $1,400 had been removed from their account via several unauthorized debit-card transactions that began March 1.

Possible attempted theft: A volunteer with Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market St., told officers he believed a man, under the guise of inquiring about volunteering for the agency, likely was trying to steal a dog.

Theft of services: Two men were reportedly seen on video-surveillance footage dumping three truckloads of residential garbage into a commercial trash bin behind a building in the 300 block of East Midlothian Boulevard.

Misuse of a credit card: A Terraview Drive man discovered what he surmised were dozens of suspicious charges to his account.

Theft: Bethany N. Vandyke, 25, faced a charge. Vandyke, of North Shadylane Drive, East Liverpool, was accused of stealing about $225 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

March 23

Arrest: While conducting a follow-up investigation related to a car accident, police arrested Trista A. Scott, 28, of Benita Avenue, Youngstown, at her workplace on South Avenue. Scott was wanted on a Youngstown warrant charging simple assault.

Theft: Raffaela McCarty, 36, of Cohasset Drive, Youngstown, was charged in the theft of $23 worth of property from Walmart. Also, store surveillance footage reportedly captured McCarty switching the price tag on a pair of shoes, a report stated.

Assault: An employee with a Boardman-Canfield Road fast-food restaurant alleged a co-worker shoved then punched him several times in the head and kicked his stomach area when he complained that the suspect was yelling and making it difficult for the accuser to hear through a headset he was wearing.

Assault/criminal damaging: An Applecrest Court woman alleged a man shoved her into a set of sliding closet doors, breaking them off their hinges, when she tried to intervene during a fight between the man and a third person.

Theft: Estee L. Thomas, 41, faced a charge after authorities alleged Thomas, of Stratmore Road, Boardman, had intentionally failed to self-scan 92 items valued at $503 while in Walmart.

March 24

Aggravated menacing: Two men told police that shortly after having dropped off several bags of items at a Boardman-Canfield Road donation center, they confronted a man who they thought was trying to steal the merchandise and who they contended had threatened them.

Criminal damaging: Two people in a vehicle reportedly shot a West Midlothian Boulevard home with paintballs as one of them recorded the incident on an iPhone.

Theft: A man fled in a gray station wagon after reportedly having stolen $175 worth of clothing from the JCPenney store.

Arrest: Police on Erskine Avenue took into custody Alex I. Cherney, 38, of Terrace Drive, Boardman. He was wanted on a Hubbard probation-violation warrant.

Arrest: After pulling him over on Market Street, authorities charged Braylon W. Black, 23, of Hanley Avenue, Youngstown, with operating a vehicle impaired and cited him on a marijuana-possession charge. Black admitted having recently smoked marijuana; also, two bags of the suspected drug were found, a report indicated.

Theft: William D. Bryan, 20, of South Avenue, Boardman, was charged with theft and obstructing official business when, police alleged, he purposely neglected to self-scan one package each of bacon and salmon while in Walmart, then provided a false name and date of birth. Bryan also was wanted on two warrants accusing him of failing to appear in Boardman Area Court.

Harassment: A Trenholm Road woman alleged her son had made such calls to her regarding custody issues about her grandchild.

Theft: A man and a woman reportedly took two 24-ounce cans of beer from Save-a-Lot, 223 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Theft: A Youngstown man told officers his two dogs were gone after he had entrusted a woman to watch them while he went inside a Market Street discount store to buy cigarettes.

Menacing: A Tam-o-Shanter Drive woman reported a man in a Jeep Cherokee pulled into her driveway while she was still in her vehicle about 2:15 a.m. after having likely followed her home from work, then approached her car, reached into his pocket and made a statement that caused the victim to believe he intended to harm her.

Harassment: A Terrace Drive man said he received several such text messages.

Theft: A woman at Walmart reportedly intentionally failed to self-scan about $40 worth of merchandise.

March 25

Burglary: To a residence in the 1900 block of Wingate Road after a side door had been kicked open. A woman’s purse and wallet were missing.

Domestic violence: Tommy R. Butler III of Rockdale Avenue, Boardman, faced two misdemeanor domestic-violence charges after his girlfriend, who was at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, alleged Butler, 28, pushed her to the ground and punched her two or three times in the back of the head during an argument about their relationship. When the argument resumed the next day, he choked and threatened to kill the accuser, she further alleged.

Harassment: An Old Shay Lane woman said she received unwanted text messages and an implied threat.

Theft: A Green Bay Drive woman reported her purse and driver’s license stolen while at a Doral Drive big-box store.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole cologne, a hat and a pair of socks from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.