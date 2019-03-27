Orange barrel season: 680 S ramp closes Monday

YOUNGSTOWN

Beginning Monday the state Route 711 ramp to Interstate 680 south will be closed until September for a bridge replacement project.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the closure is part of a $9.7 million project to replace 12 bridges on the interstate between state Route 711 and U.S. 224.

Motorists can detour on Gypsy Lane to U.S. Route 422, to state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue), to I-680.

Traffic traveling the two lanes of I-680 northbound from Route 711 to Belle Vista Avenue will be split, with one lane crossed over into the I-680 southbound lanes, ODOT says.

The overall project is expected to be completed by July 2021.