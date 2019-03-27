Niles schools recovery commission has first session Monday

NILES

The first meeting of the newly appointed Financial Planning and Supervision to oversee Niles City Schools’ recovery from fiscal emergency has been scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at the board of education offices on North Rhodes Avenue.

The Ohio Department of Education released the names of the five commission members Wednesday: Giovanne Merlo, Niles city auditor; Robert Swauger, former Niles city treasurer; the Rev. John-Michael Lavelle of Mount Carmel Church, Niles; Robert Foss, ODE fiscal consultant; and Barbara Mattei-Smith, chief financial officer, Ohio Department of Budget and Management.

The state auditor declared the school district in fiscal emergency February 26 due to mounting projected deficits. State law requires the district to produce a financial recovery plan within 120 days of Monday’s meeting.