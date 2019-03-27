Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in industrial and technology companies.
Railroad operator Union Pacific rose 1 percent Wednesday and HP rose 0.9 percent.
WellCare Health Plans jumped 10.6 percent after the company agreed to be acquired by rival Centene for more than $15 billion.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 87 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,742. The S&P 500 rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,821.
The Nasdaq edged up 7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,698.
Bond prices rose, sending yields lower. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.38 percent.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.