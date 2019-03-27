Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street


March 27, 2019 at 9:46a.m.

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in industrial and technology companies.

Railroad operator Union Pacific rose 1 percent Wednesday and HP rose 0.9 percent.

WellCare Health Plans jumped 10.6 percent after the company agreed to be acquired by rival Centene for more than $15 billion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 87 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,742. The S&P 500 rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,821.

The Nasdaq edged up 7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,698.

Bond prices rose, sending yields lower. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.38 percent.

