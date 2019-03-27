Two injured in 'freak accident' with propeller at aircraft school

VIENNA

Calling it a "freak accident," Vienna Police Chief Bob Ludt said two Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics students were injured today by a propeller, on an engine on a stand, that the students were working on.

The students do not start engines in the part of the shop where they were working, only outside, Ludt said.

Ludt said the engine apparently started by accident, injuring two young, male students, one of the with more serious injuries to his head and the other with injuries to his arm.

Both me were taken by ambulances to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Ludt said they were both alive.

It was an engine for a smaller type of aircraft.

The mishap occurred at 10:50 a.m.

Injuries to both men are described as traumatic.

This is a developing story. Watch for updates here and in tomorrow's Vindicator.

In March 2016, Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics announced plans for a $1.3 million expansion and the historic purchase of its Youngstown Campus building located at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport at 1453 Youngstown-Kingsville Road NE.

PIA has a two-story facility – set to feature new electrical and welding classrooms, an aeronautics lab, administrative offices and a conference facility.

Since 2006, Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics’ Youngstown Branch campus has been training certified and work-ready aviation maintenance technicians in high demand with a 16-month diploma program in aviation maintenance technology.