Lockup List Wednesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

ALVERANGA, BENITA, 01/02/1994, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

AZIZ, BREA K, 07/22/1995, AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT., THEFT

HILSON, DESTINI J, 04/28/1992, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OR SIGNAL OF P.O.

LITTLE, KEVIN JERMAINE, 05/25/1974, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., CRIMINAL TRESPASS

PERSAUD, JAIO, 02/07/1985,YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

SLEPSKI, RACHAEL NICOLE, 06/30/1993,YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., PROBATION VIOLATION

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ALVERANGA, BENITA, 01/02/1994, 03/26/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

HOGAN, WILLIAM BRYANT, 02/25/1970, 01/06/2019, TIME SERVED

LITTLE, KEVIN JERMAINE, 05/25/1974,03/26/2019, OWN RECOGNIZANCE

MESSING, KATRLYNNE M, 08/09/1993, 03/22/2019

RAVER, BRANDY SUE, 01/18/1984, 01/10/2019, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

RICHARDSON, LISA A, 02/20/1964,12/06/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY