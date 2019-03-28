Liberty trustees, fire chief discuss department staffing

LIBERTY — Gus Birch, township fire chief, told trustees the fire department needs more daily staffing to provide proper service to residents as the number of service calls increases.

There have been ongoing discussions between Birch and the trustees about aging apparatus and equipment that need to be replaced, but discussions this afternoon focused on staffing levels and mutual aid.

The Liberty Fire Department typically has five firefighters staffed every shift.

Since Birch started working in Liberty in 1994, however, he said the volume of calls has nearly tripled, while the staffing level has stayed the same.

Once Shepherd of the Valley, an assisted-living facility, starts operating on Tibbetts-Wick Road next year, the number of calls is expected to further increase.

