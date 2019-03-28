‘Go Baby Go’ workshop is Saturday

CANFIELD — A small fleet of cars for 16 local children will be built at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. It’s all part of the fourth annual “Go Baby Go” workshop.

“Go Baby Go” provides modified, ride-on cars for young children, age 1 to 5, who have mobility impairments. Each car is custom built for the child’s needs, helps promote mobility and also allows the child to have fun. The cars are specially modified to accommodate physical disabilities including cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and spina bifida.

Volunteers will help equip cars for local families. The Magic of Michael Foundation is making this year’s build possible. Volunteers for the build include electricians, occupational therapists, physical therapists and teachers. Students in Walter Barber’s engineering class at MCCTC are also volunteering their time, as are YSU physical-therapy students.