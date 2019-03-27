Girard police department receiving security upgrades

Staff report

GIRARD

The Girard Police Department and municipal court will be receiving security upgrades within the next month.

There will be a camera installed near the phone in the police department foyer, which is used when people come to the station after-hours.

Police and dispatchers will have a video screen that allows them to see the foyer when they are being contacted, police Chief John Norman said.

The city also will install 33 to 35 security cameras with a security system that was purchased from ALC Technologies in Warren at a cost of about $12,700.

The cameras will cover every area that can be accessed by the public, including in the courtroom, in the police and courtroom foyers and outside the front and back of the building.

The new system will allow officials to access the security camera footage 24/7 from their offices.

“The old system we had was just outdated,” Norman said. “We are happy to move forward with new and improved equipment,” Norman said.

A storm with heavy winds affected some of the security functions in the old system, including key-card access, which created a problem for officials trying to access certain parts of the building.

“It’s outlived its usefulness,” said city Service Director Jerry Lambert.

The cameras may be set up and soon as next week.