EGCC dedicates building to Thomas Humphries

YOUNGSTOWN — Eastern Gateway Community College today dedicated its main building at 101 E. Federal St., the former Harshman Building, to Thomas Humphries, former president and CEO of Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

The building will become the community college's Health Workforce Building.

The Western Reserve Port Authority’s economic-development arm, the Northeast Ohio Development and Finance Authority, acquired and renovated the building. Its second floor will become Eastern Gateway's administrative offices.

Arthur Daly, EGCC vice president, the building will be named Humphries Hall. Daly said the building bears Humphries' name because he was instrumental in developing the community college in the Mahoning Valley.