Delphi salaried retirees lose court fight

WASHINGTON, D.C.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan slammed a ruling from the U.S. District Court in Eastern Michigan claiming that Delphi salaried retirees offered no evidence to support the claim that the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corps terminated their pension plan in violation of the law.

These salaried retirees have been fighting for their benefits for years since the shuttering of Delphi and the former Delphi Packard Electric Division operations in Trumbull County.

“I’m extremely disappointed by the court’s decision.," said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. "The Delphi retirees put in a lifetime of work, investing in their retirement, and yet the rug was pulled out under them. This federal ruling denies them their hard earned pension – that’s not right. Retirement should be a protected asset in this country. And regardless of our political affiliation and employment status, we all should be fighting for income and retirement security."

This is a developing story. Watch Vindy.com and read Thursday's Vindicator for updates.