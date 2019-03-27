Clerk says she’s slapped over pop

YOUNGSTOWN

A clerk at a 3120 Market St. market told police about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday that someone slapped her in the face and hit her with a basket because she refused to give her a can of pop before she paid 75 cents for it.

The clerk at Southside Mart said the customer first came through the drive through and became upset that she did not get her drink until she paid for it. The two argued then the customer came inside and slapped the clerk and hit her with the basket.

The clerk went outside to get the customer’s license plate number and the customer swerved in the parking lot to try and run her over, reports said.

Reports said the clerk had no visible injuries.