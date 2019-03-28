Campbell officials tired of tire dumping

CAMPBELL — Campbell officials are fed up with people using the city like a landfill for tires.

Gary Bednarik, the street department superintendent, said that while tire dumping has always been a problem for the city, it has gotten more severe in recent years.

“At the beginning of the year we made a big push and picked up 1,500 tires,” Bednarik said. “Since then, we’ve already picked up another 300 to 400 tires.”

Bednarik believes the dumping is likely done by small auto shops that replace tires.

