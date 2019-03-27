Brown's State of the City address is Thursday
YOUNGSTOWN
Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, in partnership with the City Club of the Mahoning Valley, will deliver his State of the City address Thursday at the Ford Family Recital Hall in the DeYor Performing Arts Center, 260 W. Federal St.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with Brown starting his speech at 5:15 p.m.
Admission is free and open to the public. The City Club is requesting all attendees register at cityclub.org/forums/2019/03/28/2019-state-of-the-city
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.