Brown's State of the City address is Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, in partnership with the City Club of the Mahoning Valley, will deliver his State of the City address Thursday at the Ford Family Recital Hall in the DeYor Performing Arts Center, 260 W. Federal St.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with Brown starting his speech at 5:15 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public. The City Club is requesting all attendees register at cityclub.org/forums/2019/03/28/2019-state-of-the-city