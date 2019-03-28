Boardman, Thai students hook up by video chat

BOARDMAN — Students gathered in Glenwood Junior High’s library this morning, eagerly awaiting to connect with peers from the tiny Thai village of Pa Dang Ngam.

Despite some initial technical difficulties, the groups conducted a discussion via video chat, with the help of Principal Bart Smith’s wife Lamun, who translated.

The discussion is part of a project in which a group of students in sixth through eighth grades will design websites to address challenges faced by students in rural Thailand, based on 17 United Nations sustainable goals.

Technology teachers Carrie Hurd and Tim Harker and art teacher Chelsea Wisbar won a $5,000 Turning Foundation grant for the project in October.

From the list of goals, the Thai students chose three that were most relevant to them: no poverty, zero hunger and good health and wellness.

