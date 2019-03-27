Arraigned in cruelty case

WARREN

Tabitha Ballew, 24, of Reo Court Northwest turned herself in to police Monday afternoon and was arraigned Tuesday on three counts of animal cruelty.

She pleaded not guilty and remains in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $7,500 bond in Warren Municipal Court.

She was charged after police found two dead dogs and a third, thin dog alive in the cage with the dead dogs at her apartment Saturday afternoon.

A neighbor said Ballew gave her the keys to Ballew’s apartment Friday and asked her to keep an eye on her home. The neighbor went the next day to check on Ballew’s dogs and found two dead in a cage and a third one alive in the cage. A fourth one had escaped from the apartment when the neighbor opened the door.

The neighbor said Ballew had been gone a week. Police observed clothing, feces and urine in most areas of the home. The surviving dog was taken to a location where it would receive food and medical care.

Woman with warrant drives away from cops

YOUNGSTOWN

A woman who told police Tuesday she could not be arrested because she had to get home for her children drove away from a traffic stop on the South Side.

Officers pulled over a car about 12:10 a.m. at East Florida Avenue and Market Street driven by Destini Hilson, 26, of Youngstown, for not having a license-plate light.

A records check revealed Hilson has a suspended license and a warrant from Campbell Municipal Court and police wanted to take her into custody. Reports said she did not want to get out of her car because she wanted to get home to her children. She rolled up her window and drove away.

Reports said Hilson drove into a yard in the 400 block of West Ravenwood Avenue and was taken into custody without incident. She was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of fleeing and eluding.

Event to kick off census

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners, along with Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, will host a news conference at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the county courthouse rotunda, 120 Market St., to help promote the federal government’s kickoff of the 2020 U.S. Census on April 1.

Representatives from the federal government will be in attendance. The goal is to bring awareness and encourage participation in the census. The commissioners and the city will be reaching out to community leaders to support the efforts of the Census Bureau in ensuring that every individual in the county is counted. A complete count committee will be formed to assist with the initiative with the bureau’s help.

Cashing out unused time

WARREN

Trumbull County commissioners plan to vote on legislation today to implement changes to the county’s policy regarding county employees cashing out unused sick and vacation time at the end of each year.

The legislation was not ready for the commissioners’ Tuesday workshop, Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa said.

If approved, the changes will be a starting point and will affect nonunion employees. But the commissioners intend to have this be part of negotiations with unionized workers in their next contract, Cantalamessa said.

Man accused in assault on woman over slippers

YOUNGSTOWN

A man on probation for drug charges was arrested Monday afternoon on a charge of domestic violence after he was accused of assaulting a woman because she threw out his slippers.

Officers were called about 2:45 p.m. to a home in the 1700 block of Homewood Avenue, where a woman told them her infant’s father, Jerrell Shorter, 22, of Willis Avenue, slammed her head into a car seat when he asked for his slippers and she told him she threw them in the trash. The woman told police she is pregnant with another baby and Shorter is the father.

Shorter was not there but was arrested later in the day on Willis Avenue, reports said. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of domestic violence.

Shorter was indicted on drug charges in October after he was arrested during a traffic stop in September, but in December he was sentenced to probation.

Family learns home is damaged by fire

NILES

A couple and their two children were on their way back to their home from a family vacation when they learned their residence was heavily damaged by a fire.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, a neighbor called 911 just after 5 a.m. Tuesday to report a home on the 300 block of West Park Avenue was on fire.

The neighbor knocked on the door of the home to make sure no one was inside.

The first firefighters on the scene reported fire shooting from the roof and second floor of the two-story home. At 5:30 a.m., more firefighters were called out to help.

Investigators are still looking for the cause of the fire.

Meeting canceled

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City Council safety committee meeting originally scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

Ryan, Scobee talk 910th

WASHINGTON

During an exchange at a hearing Tuesday at the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee, chief of the Air Force Reserve, and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, a subcommittee member, discussed the mission of the 910th Airlift Wing at Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

Scobee said the 910th is a priority for recapitalizing its older planes from C-130H to the newer model C-130J. Ryan had previously inserted language in a prior year Department of Defense spending bill, directing the Air Force Reserve to prioritize Reserve Units with specialty missions.

“I will continue to advocate for the funding and resources necessary for our service members at YARS and across the nation to do their jobs,” Ryan said.

Man on death row asks high court to mull case

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who has been sitting on Ohio’s death row since 2004 for the murder of a 3-month-old boy in Youngstown is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider his case, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

John Drummond, 41, was sentenced to death for the killing of Jiyen Dent in a 2003 drive-by shooting on Youngstown’s East Side.

Drummond’s attorney filed what’s known as a petition for a writ of certiorari asking the nation’s highest court to consider points of law as he seeks a new trial. He is scheduled to be executed April 21, 2022.