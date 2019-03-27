Are you a notary in Trumbull County? Read this

WARREN

The Trumbull County Bar Association says individuals needing to renew or obain their notary public license this year should be aware they will no longer do it through the bar association after Aug. 28, and all notary public services through the Trumbull County Bar Assocation will cease on Sept. 28.

The change is occurring because the Ohio General Assembly approved legislation turning the process over to the Ohio Secretary of State effective Sept. 19.

The deadline to apply for a new notary public commission this year through the Trumbull County Bar Association is Aug. 2. The deadline for a renewal is Aug. 28, and the final testing date will be Aug. 28.

Other testing dates are available Wednesdays from April through August.