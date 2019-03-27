Agenda Thursday
Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.
Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.
Mill Creek MetroParks, nature education standing committee meeting, 6:30 p.m., classroom A, MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.
West Branch school board, work session, 6 p.m.; regular board meeting, 7:30 p.m., high-school media room, 14277 Main St., Beloit.
Western Reserve Transit Authority, 3 p.m., board room, 604 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.
