Agenda Thursday

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Mill Creek MetroParks, nature education standing committee meeting, 6:30 p.m., classroom A, MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

West Branch school board, work session, 6 p.m.; regular board meeting, 7:30 p.m., high-school media room, 14277 Main St., Beloit.

Western Reserve Transit Authority, 3 p.m., board room, 604 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.