YOUNGSTOWN

YWCA Mahoning Valley’s Young Women with Bright Futures Awards program reaches a milestone as it celebrates 25 years of honoring outstanding area high school senior women on Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m. at the Holiday Inn, Boardman.

Nominated by their teachers and administrators, 28 senior high school women will be recognized for their leadership skills, academic achievement, creativity, and volunteerism at the awards banquet. All participants in the Young Women with Bright Futures program receive a $500 award funded by Denise DeBartolo York. Scholarships of $12,000 and $8,000 will also be awarded to two young women attending college or university in northeast Ohio or western Pennsylvania, funded by Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.

Major sponsors are Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley, Compco Industries, Denise DeBartolo York, Home Savings, State Farm, Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation, and The Vindicator.

For ticket information, visit ywcamahoningvalley.org/bright-futures or call (330) 746-6361 x 112. Reservations are due by March 29.

This year’s honorees are: Taylor Baer, Austintown Fitch High School; Emily Maroni, Boardman High School; Kathryn Rogers-Vadala, Brookfield High School; Sydney Hurd, Campbell Memorial High School; Gabriella Sammarone, Canfield High School; Breanne Welsh, Cardinal Mooney High School; Mone’ Clarkson-Reed, Choffin CTC; Alajah Duck, East High School; Kathryn Sharples, Girard High School; Paige Haynie, Hubbard High School; Mackenzie Grope, Jackson-Milton High School; Jurnee Terry-Gadison, Liberty High School; Brianna Simmons, Lowellville High School; Carlie Pratt, Mathews High School; Julianna Srock, McDonald High School; Abbey Strohmeyer, Mineral Ridge High School; Hailey Zelinsky; Niles McKinley High School; Galena Lopuchovsky, Poland Seminary High School; Gabrielle Hill, Sebring McKinley High School; Lily Pierson, South Range High School; Taylor Barber, Springfield High School; Colleen Davis, Struthers High School; Adriana Parella, Ursuline High School; Reghan Buie, Valley Christian School; Casey Carsone, Victory Christian School; Isabella Frazzini, Warren G. Harding High School; Mikayla Wallace, West Branch High School; and Sara Sudano, Western Reserve High School