YMCA of Youngstown launches annual fundraising campaign

YOUNGSTOWN

The YMCA of Youngstown, one of the longest serving non-profits in the Valley, comprised of the Central YMCA in downtown Youngstown, the Davis Family YMCA in Boardman and Camp Fitch YMCA on Lake Erie, launched the community phase of its Annual Campaign on March 13.

With a goal of raising $720,000, the campaign will continue to ensure access to community programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

“We need strong support from the communities we serve as we take the lead on issues such as chronic disease prevention, safety around water and summer learning loss,” said Tom Gacse, President and CEO of the YMCA of Youngstown. “The Y is dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the health and well-being of our community, and giving back and providing support to our neighbors.”

Last year alone, more than 4,000 lives were impacted by the financial assistance they received to have access to YMCA membership, summer day camp, swim lessons, sports, overnight camp, and more.

In addition, funds raised through the Y’s Annual Campaign, support programs such as:

Youngstown Swims, a YMCA initiative in collaboration with the Youngstown City Schools and the United Way teaching all second graders swimming and water safety skills. This program impacts more than 700+ children annually at no cost to their families.

LIVESTRONG at the YMCA, a free, 12-week evidence and research-based program designed to meet the needs of adults with cancer before, during and after treatment. Focusing on health, rather than the disease, LIVESTRONG at the YMCA helps cancer survivors move beyond illness to reclaim wellness in spirit, mind and body.

Summer Day Camp, the YMCA prepares kids for success in life. Summer Day Camp builds self-esteem and teaches healthy behaviors and positive values in a safe and nurturing environment. FRIENDSHIP, ACHIEVMENT and BELONGING are the focus. Financial Assistance is awarded to those showing need so their children can also have their Best Summer Ever.

YMCA Membership, the YMCA believes that no one should be turned away due to inability to pay. Funds raised in the Annual Campaign result in reduced membership rates through the Financial Assistance program for those who cannot afford to pay the full rate to join. This gives every individual access to the many benefits of YMCA membership and the essentials needed to have a happier and healthier life.

Contributions to the YMCA’s Annual Campaign are tax-deductible and 100 percent of all donations support individuals in need. Donations can be made online. If you are interested in making a corporate donation or would like additional information, contact Marykaye Carlson, Director of Development & Marketing, 330-742-4797, or mcarlson@youngstownymca.org.