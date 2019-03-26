USS Cincinnati crew to join Reds' opening day parade

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — The captain and crew of the newest USS Cincinnati ship will help celebrate the start of the Cincinnati Reds' baseball season.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports crew members will ride a float made to look like the real ship in the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade on Thursday. The parade will be held prior to the Reds' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The ship's captain, Commander Kurt Braeckel, will be among the crew members on the float.

Officials say the latest USS Cincinnati was launched in May from Mobile, Alabama, and is expected to become part of the Navy at a commissioning ceremony along the Gulf Coast this fall.

The ship is equipped with stealth technology. It'll initially be set up for mine sweeping, but can be configured for other missions.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com