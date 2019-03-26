Top Ten Tips for Surviving Spring with Allergies

Brought to you by Mercy Health

Believe it or not, spring has officially sprung. While we dealt with a few flurries of snow last week, most of us are welcoming the season with open arms – very open arms.

But, if you are like the millions of people throughout the United States who suffer from seasonal allergies, you may also be greeting the season with a box of tissues and a little bit of dread.

Though many people think seasonal allergies just consist of sneezing and itchy eyes, it can include much more problematic symptoms, such as headaches, sinus issues, nasal congestion, and coughing – all of which also can be indicators of the flu.

When the temperatures become tepid and dry, windy days come knocking on our door, so does the scattering of tree or grass pollen – everywhere.

Consequently, the simplest – and best – recourse for treating allergies is often one of the most difficult adjustments for people to make after a winter cooped-up indoors: environmental control.

Mercy Health provides 10 of the most solid tips when seeking relief from spring allergies:

To find a medication that’s right for you, check with your primary care doctor for recommendations.

If your allergies persist, your doctor may recommend you see an allergist to determine the allergens that are causing your reactions. With that information in hand, you can decide the most effective treatment.

