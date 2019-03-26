Summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield

AUSTINTOWN

March 19

Criminal damaging: A window to a residence in the 200 block of Idlewood Drive was broken.

Robbery: An employee of a McDonald’s restaurant, 5526 Mahoning Ave., told authorities a gunman in his 30s with short hair, a goatee and wearing a dark-blue hooded sweatshirt, a pair of basketball shorts and tennis shoes grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from a cash register, then fled in a gray 2018 Ford Festiva vehicle.

Felonious assault: A woman at a Mahoning Avenue fitness center alleged her former boyfriend had tried to hit her with his vehicle.

March 20

Drugs: After pulling him over on South Raccoon Road, officers charged Ralph Riddle Jr. of East LaClede Avenue, Youngstown, with drug abuse (cocaine and a controlled substance) as well as possessing drug paraphernalia. Riddle, 41, had one bag each of suspected marijuana and cocaine, a digital scale with suspected cocaine residue and a single pill in his pocket determined to be Tramadol, a drug often used to relieve moderate to severe pain, a report indicated.

Recovered property: A cellphone was returned after a Compass West Drive resident reported it stolen.

Fraud: A Celeste Circle resident told police of having lost $1,400 in a so-called Google scams, in which con artists often use phishing schemes to try to obtain financial and other information from individuals or businesses.

March 21

Fraud: A Yorktown Lane woman told officers someone applied for loans in her husband’s name without consent.

March 22

Drugs: While patrolling an area around Chipper’s Sports Bar, 5 N. Edgehill Ave., authorities filed drug-related charges against Alexander M. Rode, 23, of Akron, after alleging having found a bag containing a brown powder, a pipe with suspected marijuana residue and other suspected contraband. In addition, they charged David M. Bradfield, 42, of Old Furnace Road, Youngstown, with obstructing official business after saying Bradfield got out of the vehicle after having been told several times not to, which hindered the investigation.

Possible overdose: Officers answered a call pertaining to a possible drug overdose in the 40 block of Atlanta Avenue before a resident was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Fraud: A Creed Drive resident discovered two unauthorized charges had been made to a bank account.

Drugs: Police who were investigating suspicious activity at a Mahoning Avenue motel charged Derek A. Brock, 31, of Metz Road, Columbiana, with drug abuse and permitting drug abuse, as well as Darilyn K. Ritchie, 52, same address, with possessing drug paraphernalia and drug abuse (heroin). Found were three cut straws with suspected heroin residue and a bindle of suspected heroin; in addition, Brock knew suspected heroin was in their vehicle, a report stated.

Theft: Medication was taken from a car in the 100 block of Georgetown Place.

Theft: A Warwick Avenue resident reportedly noticed an unauthorized charge was made against an account.

March 23

Drugs: A traffic stop near South Navarre Avenue led to the arrest of Damien K. Clark of Hall Avenue, Hubbard, on two drug-abuse charges after authorities alleged Clark, 20, had a bag of suspected cocaine in his sock. In addition, Clark had on his person a bag that contained about 59 pills identified as Alprazolam, a controlled substance often used to treat anxiety and panic disorders, which he claimed someone had given him to hold, police alleged.

Identity theft: A Birchcrest Drive resident reported having found $1,799 in an unauthorized account.

Theft: A voucher was reportedly stolen at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road, and cashed for about $300.

March 24

Arrest: A traffic stop near Compass West Drive resulted in Theo A. Williams Jr.’s arrest. Williams, 26, of Bott Street, Youngstown, was wanted on two warrants, including one from Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Arrest: Aaron M. Brothers, 25, of Oregon Avenue, Youngstown, was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Mahoning Avenue. Brothers was wanted on a Trumbull County 911 center warrant charging him with a probation violation.

Criminal damaging: A 2008 Chevrolet Malibu was found in the 3800 block of Elmwood Avenue with a smashed window.

Recovered property: A wallet was found at a business in the 1700 block of South Raccoon Road.

Vandalism: Joseph D. Jennings, 38, of Northwood, Ohio, faced a felony-vandalism charge after police received a complaint that a guest had damaged a room at Hampton Inn, 880 N. Canfield-Niles Road. An intoxicated Jennings punched a hole in a bathroom door; in addition, he damaged a flat-screen TV, a shower rod, a coffee maker and a mounted picture, authorities alleged.

Theft: Items were taken from a vehicle in the 2200 block of Elm Trace Street.

Truck theft: A 2005 Ford F-350 truck was stolen in the 5100 block of Elmwood Avenue.

March 25

Drugs: While conducting surveillance in the 50 block of South Raccoon Road, authorities charged Stephanie J. Morehead, 30, of Harbor Drive, Lake Milton, with possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia after alleging Morehead had in her purse a drug kit consisting of two suspected crack-cocaine pipes, copper wiring, a spoon and two used syringes. Police also charged William A. Moore, Jr., 49, of North Roanoke Avenue, Austintown, with drug abuse (cocaine) and obstructing official business when, they alleged, he had a bag of suspected cocaine in his sock. Moore, who also was wanted on warrants, twice provided a false name, a report showed.

CANFIELD

March 21

Drug paraphernalia: Authorities on Fairground Boulevard charged Amber Windham of Symons Road, Mercer, Pa., with possessing drug paraphernalia after alleging Windham, 29, had a bowl of suspected marijuana.

March 22

Arrest: A traffic stop on South Broad Street resulted in the arrest of Thomas Timlin II, 38, of Holly Street, Canfield, on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired.

Citation: Passion Pike, 18, of North Warwick Drive, Canfield, was cited on a charge of traveling 55 mph on West Main Street, which has a 35-mph speed limit.

March 23

Summons: After stopping his vehicle on East Main Street, officers charged Robert Davis, 45, of Oak Street, Lowellville, with driving under suspension.