Suit claims negligence in work accident that led to teen’s amputation

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A city man who needed an amputation after a 2015 log-splitter accident is again suing the employer who put him on the machine as a minor and without previous training.

The case, filed Monday on behalf of plaintiff Anthony Renforth of Youngstown, brings workplace tort and negligence charges against Custom Blended Soils Inc. – the Canfield landscaping retailer for which Renforth contracted, which operates under the names CBS Topsoil and Altiere’s Home and Garden – and its co-presidents Christopher T. and David C. Altiere, as well as Staff Right Personnel Services LLC of Columbiana, which hired Renforth for the job.

“[Renforth] was required and instructed by defendant CBS [and Christopher Altiere] ... to operate a log splitter without prior instruction and training, and contrary to state and federal law,” the suit states.

“[Renforth] suffered an amputation and other physical and psychological injury while operating a log splitter, as a minor, working under conditions contrary to state and federal law.”

Renforth was a minor when he was injured in July 2015, but is now an adult, the civil complaint states.

Youngstown attorney Patrick Moro, who is representing Renforth, was unwilling to discuss specifics about the case Monday.

Court records do not list an attorney for the defendants in the case.

The case was initially filed in 2017, then dismissed in 2018 by Renforth’s attorneys without prejudice, meaning they reserved the right to re-file.